BELTON — Services for Norma Jean Myers Bruton, 75, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Ms. Bruton died Friday, Dec. 3, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 29, 1946, in Wells County, Ind., to Gale and Weltha Myers. She grew up in Indiana and graduated from school there. She moved to Central Texas in 1964. She owned and operated Bumper to Bumper Insurance Co. in Belton from the late 1990s until her retirement in 2020.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Chad Bruton and Pyett Bruton.
Survivors include a son, Brandon Bruton of Belton; two daughters, Wendy Bruton of Temple and Bobbie Watkins of Belton; two sisters, Dorie Sam of Belton and Carolyn Boone of Florida; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.