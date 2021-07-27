BELTON — No services are planned for Marta Lidia Ortiz, 81, of Temple.
Mrs. Ortis died Saturday, July 24, at her residence.
She was born March 27, 1940, to Eleuterio Ortiz and Petra Santiago in Ponce, Puerto Rico. She married Rafael Ramos in 1963. She lived most of her life in Ponce.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Rafael Ramos Ortiz of Temple and Gerardo Ramos Ortiz of Killeen; a daughter, Marta Ramos of Belton; a brother, Rafael Ortiz-Santiago; a sister, Margarita Ortiz-Santiago; and three grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.