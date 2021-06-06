Services for Zowie Brianna Trevino, 19, of Troy are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
She died Thursday, June 3, in Troy.
Updated: June 7, 2021 @ 9:09 am
