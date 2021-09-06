BELTON — Services for Carroll Dean Stephens Coleman, 88, of Houston will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Rev. Dennis Parrott officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Coleman died Saturday, Sept. 4, at a Houston care center.
She was born March 12, 1933, in Temple to William Carroll and Edith Margaret Smith Stephens. She graduated from Temple High School in 1950 and from Temple Junior College in 1952. She later received her bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University and her master’s degree in education from McMurry College in Abilene. She married Larry Coleman on Sept. 20, 1952, in San Marcos. She taught school for 40 years in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Indiana before she retired in 1995. She was a Methodist.
Survivors include her husband of Houston; a daughter, Debra Lou Cordell of Freeport, Fla.; two sons, David Coleman of Tomball and Daniel Coleman of Fair Oaks Ranch; a sister, Myra Lea Parrott of Plano; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakewood United Methodist Church in Houston, or to the Department of Education at McMurry University in Abilene.
Visitation will be 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.