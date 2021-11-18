Linda Sue Fortson, age 74, of Temple passed from this life during the morning hours of Monday, November 15th, 2021, at Wellington Place in Temple. She was born in Temple on the 9th day of June, 1947, to parents Lewy Hamilton and Ethel Hunter.
Linda graduated from Temple High School and then from Texas Christian University in 1969 where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Temple for many years where she loved to teach and attend Sunday school. Linda also worked for Scott and White for many years before her retirement. After retirement she was a caregiver for several years. Linda married Michael Fortson in Temple in 1992. She was an avid football fan, especially for her beloved Temple Wildcats and she was a mentor to Temple football players. Family meant everything to Linda; her grandkids were the center of her world. Linda will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lewy and Ethel, two brothers Thomas Albright and Charles Albright and wife Erma, two sisters Cleo Howard and Mary G. Barlow, as well as father-in-law Milton H. Fortson and one brother-in-law Ron Fortson.
Linda is survived by her husband Michael Fortson, daughter Gretchen Henry, four grandchildren Christian, Alexis, Derek and Bradley Cook, sisters-in-law Lillie Albright, Allison Fortson, Kay Farber and Paula Fortson Karalis as well as her mother-in-law Margaret Fortson.
A funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Temple on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 10 o’clock a.m. with Pastor Jonathan Brown officiating. A burial will follow at Greathouse Cemetery in Temple. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Thursday evening between the hours of 6 and 8 o’clock p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home
is entrusted with the arrangements.