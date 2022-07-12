Charles Milburn Thompson
Charles (Charlie) Milburn Thompson 95, of Temple passed away on July 10, 2022, with his wife, Martha (Marty) by his side. Out of the abundance of caution, there will be no visitation or memorial service at this time. The family will hold a private service at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Charlie was born in Cisco, TX on August 5, 1926, to Effie Pearl Turner and Milburn Thompson. He graduated from Stamford High School in 1943. At 17, he enrolled in John Tarleton Agricultural College (now Tarleton State University) with a course study of General Agriculture. He registered for the draft on his 18th birthday and in February 1945 he went off to the military and was stationed at Camp Hood (now Fort Hood) Texas. He was assigned to a battalion that was designated as infantry anti-tank training. He was later stationed in Cebu City, Philippines and then Guam. He returned home in October 1946. In 1948, he enrolled in Texas Technological College (now Texas Tech University) and graduated in 1950 with a degree in Agronomy and Soils.
His first job was in Seguin TX as a soil conservationist. In February 1953 he was selected to fill a vacancy as a soil scientist in the Lower Rio Grande Valley in Donna, TX. He met his first wife, Jo Anne Pittman at First Baptist Church, Donna. While in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, they were blessed with four children. In 1965, Charlie was transferred to Nacogdoches, TX as a Field Specialists-Soils and in January of 1975 he was appointed as the State Soil Scientist for Texas and transferred to Temple, TX. He served in this capacity until his retirement in 1986 after 38 years of federal service including his military time.
After his retirement he did consulting work for Brown Collins and Associates as well as Morrison Knudson Company. Most of his consulting work focused on surface mine reclamation and returning the land to productive use.
In 1982, he received a Superior Service Award from the United States Department of Agriculture as well as an award for Excellence from the Soil Conservation Service. He also received several outstanding performance awards.
During retirement, he took many trips with not only Jo Anne before her death but also with his grandsons and cousins. In the Spring of 2000, he went with his cousins to Hawaii on an organized trip and there he would meet his second wife, Martha. They visited each other for several years and were married on November 13, 2004. They were married for 17 years.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents as well as his first wife, JoAnne Pittman Thompson and his son in law, Ben Gillam. He is survived by his wife Martha of Temple, TX; children Dee Ann Gillam Duncan (Randy) of Mineola, TX; Charles Lee Thompson (Cher) of Granbury, TX; Margaret Lane (Steve) of Belton, TX; Paul Thompson (Bob) of The Woodlands, TX; Jennifer Kelly (Pat) of Ogden, UT; and Glenn Mangel of Ogden, UT. Grandchildren include Christine Thompson Rhodes (Josh) of Clyde, TX; Matthew Lane (Lindsey) of Troy, TX; Candace Gillam (Jason Henry) of Temple, TX; Chelsea Thompson Fletcher (Michael) of Joshua, TX; Carman Thompson of The Colony, TX; Cari Lane Hollingsworth (Cody) of Waxahachie, TX; Will Gillam of Temple, TX; Shawn Kelly of Ogden, UT; Jamie Kelly of Ogden, UT; Katie Kelly of Ogden, UT; Harley Mangel of Ogden, UT; and Manny Mangel of Ogden, UT. Great-grandchildren, Case, Jasper, Coburn, and Judge Rhodes; Ayden, Abigail and Andrew Lane; Bentley, Maycee, Willow, and Wynter Henry; and Knox and Nash Hollingsworth.
The family greatly appreciates the care and compassion shown by Charlie’s care giver, Abby Means.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or First Baptist Church, Temple, Music Ministry.
Paid Obituary