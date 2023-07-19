James Hunt Foster
James Hunt Foster, Jr., 73, of Cameron, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the coming weeks.
James was born January 6, 1950 to James Hunt Foster, Sr.and Charlene(Peebles)Davis. He was known to many as Jim or Jimmy. Later on he became Dad and then he started going by Papa Jim once the grandkids started showing up. Papa Jim was probably his favorite by far.
Son, John Brooks Foster came along in 1976, while Jim was an undercover narcotics police officer for the Little Rock P.D. He then transitioned to a career in the oilfield, working for The Western Pacesetters. Two years later, the family moved to Longview, TX where they welcomed baby sister, Vanessa Gail. They relocated many times back then, chasing rigs wherever they were drilling, eventually making their forever home in Cameron.
Papa Jim is known by everyone, that ever met him and most certainly anyone that really knew him, for his stories. He loved to talk about anything, but especially his past. It was said that if it would listen he would talk to a tree. He will be missed for his colorful stories and his facial expressions, when he told them.
He is survived by his wife Pat (Matlock) Foster, son Brooks Foster and spouse Jacqueline Cermola-Foster, daughter Vanessa (Foster)Perez and husband Jason Perez. Grandchildren Hannah Foster, Courtni Foster, Andrew Perez, Victoria Perez, Wren Cermola, Hunt Foster and Anthony Perez. Others include Nancy & Johnnie, Susie & Rod, Randy & Kristi, Katie & Rob, J.R.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents as well as his grandson Jonathan Stefek.
