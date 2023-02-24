Funeral services for Phaibian JyQuez Bynaum, of Cameron will be 2:00 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the C.H. Yoe High School Football Field. Private burial services will be at a later date. Phaibian died as the results of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
With much love and deep sorrow, the family of Phaibian JyQuez Bynaum mourns his passing on January 26, 2023 at the age of 19. Phaibian was born on November 20, 2003 to Krystal Ayers and Vincent Bynaum. He lived in Cameron Texas and graduated a proud Cameron Yoemen in May of 2022. Phaibian was an exceptional student and athlete. He received many awards and graduated with honors. Phaibian loved football, basketball and track but his passion was football. His dream was always to be a professional football player. Phaibian was funny, friendly, and outgoing. Also, he was competitive and strived to always do his best. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Bynaum (PawPaw), grandfather Nathan Ewin (PopPop) and Uncle Lester Thomas (LT0).
He is survived by his mother Krystal Ayers, father, Vincent Bynaum, grandmother, Virginia Ewing (Manny), grandparents Larry and Jill Ayers (Pop & Nana) and his brother Jacob Ayers, Many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.