Shirley Ruth Brock
Services for Shirley Ruth Brock, age 87 of Temple, will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Rev. Maddie Rarick officiating. Burial will follow at Moody Cemetery in Moody, Texas.
The family will receive visitors from 12:30pm to 2:00pm prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Brock was born on October 23, 1935 in Moody, Texas to the late Odell Brumbelow and Opal Dickenson Brumbelow. She graduated from Temple High School in 1954. Shirley married Kenneth Joe Brock on June 30, 1952 and he preceded her in death on August 23, 2014. She worked for J.M. Dyer for 29 years, and Cochran Blair and Potts for 30 years. Shirley was a member of ABWA for 30 years, Altrusa for 32 years, Belton Chamber of Commerce and was Beltonian of the Year. She loved to travel all over the world with her dear friend, Ann Delany. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Survivors include a son, Michael Brock and wife Joanne of Boynton Beach, Florida; a daughter, Pamela Baron and husband Mike of Temple; a sister, Evelyn LaDean Thompson and husband Vernon of San Angelo; grandchildren, William Hoppock, Harland Hoppock and wife Margaret, Timothy Hoppock and wife Andrea, Michael Brock, Cortney Brock and Brandon Wichmann; and by four great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given in Mrs. Brock’s name to Meadow Oaks Baptist Church, 3001 Meadow Oaks Drive, Temple, Texas 76502.
Pallbearers will be William Hoppock, Harland Hoppock, Timothy Hoppock, Michael Brock, Michael Hoppock and Bill Shaffell.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Sodalis Assisted Living and Compassus Hospice for their loving and gentle care.
Paid Obituary