Services for Marilyn Frances Olsen, 89, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Olsen died Friday, April 24, at a Belton living center.
She was born June 15, 1930, in Zabcikville to Ernest and Frances Talas Bartek. She graduated from Temple High School. She married A.R. Olsen on June 18, 1949. She worked as a secretary for Temple ISD. She was a member of Temple Brethren Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003.
Survivors include a son, Mark Olsen of Taylor; two daughters, Laurie Bagby of Lorena and Carla Valenta of Temple; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; or HUS Encampment.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.