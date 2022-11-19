ROCKDALE — Services for Margie Louise Gilchrist, 90, of San Gabriel, will be 2 p.m. Monday, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mrs. Gilchrist died Wednesday, Nov. 16 at a hospital in Round Rock.
She was born Jan. 28, 1932 to Reinhold and Clara Leschber Zieschang in Taylor. She graduated from Thorndale High School in 1950. She worked as a beautician in a beauty shop; a salesman at Rodenbeck Auto; and a cook for a resutaunt and St. Paul Lutheran school.
She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Gilchrist; and a great-grandson, Kase Carter Jones.
Survivors include three sons, Kenneth Malcom Gilchrist, of Kingwood; Weldon Joe Trey Gilchrist III; and James Allen Gilchrist, both of Thorndale; a daughter, Sandra Jo Cuba of Thorndale; a sister, Janice Estill of Marble Falls; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.