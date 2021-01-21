Services for Dr. Ruth Woodfork Steele, 85, of Pueblo, Colo., and formerly of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Angelus Chapel Mortuaries in Pueblo.
Ms. Steele died Sunday, Jan. 17, in Pueblo.
She was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Texas, but was raised in Pueblo. She graduated from Centennial High School and attended Pueblo Junior College. She later attended the University of Colorado and became a paralegal.
Survivors include a son, Danny Woodfork of Somerville and formerly of Temple; a brother, Donell Barrett; a sister, Wanda Collins; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of local arrangements.