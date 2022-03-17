BELTON — Services for Barbara Ann Birkes, 74, of Temple will be 10 a.m.Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Moffat with the Rev. Nathan Copeland officiating.
Mrs. Birkes died Sunday, March 13, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 27, 1947, in Hamilton to Willie Walter and Mamie Irene Marwitz. She was valedictorian of Priddy’s senior class of 1966. She moved to Temple and attended a business school. She married Donald Birkes and resided in Moffat. She worked as an office manager for Bell County and retired in 2007. She also was a homemaker.
Survivors include a son, Don Birkes Jr. of Moody; and a daughter, Anne-Marie Copeland of Bixby, Okla.
Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.