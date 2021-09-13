Services for Melissa Mitchell, 55, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Mitchell died Friday, Sept. 3, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 19, 1965, in Temple to John Morgan and Patricia Davis. She earned an associate degree in nursing from Temple College, and was employed at Scott & White Memorial Hospital for more than 25 years.
Survivors include her husband, Arlon Mitchell Jr.; four children, Amanda Biggs, John Paul, Amanda Warehime and Arlo Mitchell III; two sisters, Deborah Morgan and Sherry Dowdle; and 12 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.