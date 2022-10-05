BELTON — Services for Donald Herbert Tuttle, 90, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
BELTON — Services for Donald Herbert Tuttle, 90, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Tuttle died Sunday, Oct. 2 at his residence.
He was born July 2, 1932 in Bridgton, Maine, to Rufus C. and Hazel Woods Tuttle. He served in the New Hampshire National Guard and the U.S. Army. He worked at Wilson Art for 18 years before retiring in December 1994. He married Mai Le Tuttle on April 27, 1973.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; Don M. Tuttle of Temple, and Walter J. Tuttle and Ronne R. Tuttle, both of Colorado Springs, Colo; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.