Marcus Garcia
Marcus Garcia, age 48 of Temple, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Lakeway. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, September 17, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple.
Marcus was born on September 4, 1972 to Rosita Hernandez and Alvin Garcia in Temple, Texas. He graduated from Troy High School. He was a certified HVAC/handy man that could fix just about anything. Marcus was a good son, brother, and father. He was a father of two beautiful girls, Destiny Dawn Garcia and Dacey June Garcia and he loved them so. He was a wonderful, caring, hardworking person that was just a phone call away. He loved his roosters, shooting pool, and was always joking and trying to make you laugh.
Marcus is preceded in death by his mother, Rosita Hernandez.
He is survived by his father, Alvin Garcia of Temple; two daughters, Destiney Dawn and Dacey June of Troy; sister, Cecelia Villanueva and husband, Jose; niece; Clarissa Jo Villanueva and daughter, Emery Jade; nephew, Jose Alvino Villanueva Sr. and wife, Alanna, and sons, Jose Alvino Jr. and Israel Benjamin; sister, Rita Sanchez and Kiki Salazar.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the funeral home.
