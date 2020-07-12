Services for A.C. Houston, 87, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Cook Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery in Pflugerville with the Rev. Quinton J. Gibson Sr. officiating.
A live stream will be available on the Don D. Summers Chapel Facebook page.
Mr. Houston died Thursday, July 9, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Oct. 5, 1932, in Del Valle to Solomon Houston and Martha Ann Nichols Rooks. He graduated from L.C. Anderson High School in Austin. He graduated from Huston-Tillotson College in Austin. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He married Bobbie Justine Hunter in 1965. He worked for Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Temple. He also was a member of the American Kinesiotherapy Association South Central Chapter and Xi Beta Lambda Chapter Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Belinda of Marietta, Ga.; a son, Andrew Houston of Friendswood; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Don D. Summers Chapel in Temple.