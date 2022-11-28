BELTON — Services for Anna Hutton, 99, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Hutton died Thursday, Nov. 24, in Belton.
She was born Feb. 18, 1923, in Germany. She married Harmon V. Hutton. She was a military spouse. She operated a mobile home park west of Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Halla Pfeifle of Germany; a stepdaughter, Sharon Ann Todd; and several grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Harmon Tex Hutton of Belton; three daughters, Joyce McClure and Fern McCoy, both of Oklahoma; and Betty Freeman of New York; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.