Jeffery Lynn Wells passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Temple. Jeff was born September 26, 1956 in Belton, TX to J.W. “Jake” and Jo Ann Wells. He was the youngest of seven children, James “Jiggs” Wells, John “Johnny” Wells, Janice Combs, Jeanette Mundell, Joe Wells and Jack Wells.
Throughout his life, he lived in Belton, California, Waco, Troy and Temple. He spent his formative years in Garden Grove, California. During his time in California, he was an avid baseball player and attached his lifelong loyalty to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In 1984, Jeff began working as a Truck Driver for McLane’s Southwest and that same year was named McLane’s Southwest Driver of the Year. He drove for McLane’s for over a decade but then decided to go out on his own. After a short stint as an owner-operator, Jeff transitioned to life as an over-the-road driver for Merit Distribution Services, Marten Transport, and wrapped up his driving career with Bennett Transportation hauling doublewide homes throughout Texas.
Jeff became a father in 1984 to Jessica JoAnn, and in 1986 to Joseph “Joey” Michael. When Jessica married Robert Allen Watts in 2004, and Joey married Christine Graham Wells in 2016, Jeff loved Robert and Christine each as though they were his own children. He became a grandfather in 2015 to his only grandchild, Robert Wesley Watts. However, his favorite members of the family were often his granddogs, including Jodie, Cooper, Mattie, Annie, Brodie and Roxie.
Jeff never met a stranger. He was friendly to everyone he met, and would do anything for his friends. He used his years of driving experience to make sure everyone knew the correct roads and highways to take to their destination, across the entire country. Usually, they were taking the wrong way, and he was quick to let them know the best route to take.
In 2017, Jeff’s kidneys began to fail, and he began dialysis three times a week. The staff and patients of Fresenius Kidney Center in Temple quickly became extended family to him. The American Kidney Fund was a lifesaver for him financially during this time, and the family encourages anyone who feels inclined to give a memorial in Jeff’s name to visit the AKF website to do so.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Jo Ann, and two brothers, Jiggs and Jack. Survivors include his children, Jessica (Robert) of San Marcos, Joey (Christine) of Temple, one grandson, Robert Wesley (6), two brothers, Johnny, of Oregon and Joe (Lee Ann), of Temple, two sisters, Jeanette (Mike), of Temple, and Janice, of Temple. While no longer related by marriage, the family wishes to acknowledge his continued love for Daniel Lillard of Mt. Juliet, TN, Melanie Lillard of Moffat, and Angela Lillard of Temple.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM, immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. For those unable to attend, this will be streamed online to accommodate virtual viewing.