BELTON — Services for Linda Elaine Puett Tomlin, 81, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at Wildwood Baptist Church in Temple.
Her body was cremated.
Mrs. Tomlin died Wednesday, Oct. 7.
She was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Temple to William Andrew “Bill” Sr. and Martha Jane McKinley Puett. She graduated from Temple High School in 1956. She worked for H-E-B in Temple and Scott & White Hospital. She was vice president of Texas Bank & Trust. She was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband, Lynn Tomlin; two daughters, Cynthia “Cindy” Pugh of Morgan’s Point Resort and Rebecca Sue “Becky” Beechem of Durango; a son, Jerry Don “JD” Tomlin of Frisco; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wildwood Baptist Church; the American Cancer Society; or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the church.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.