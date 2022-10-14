WACO — Services for Diann Hargrove Wright, 77, of China Spring will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Greathouse Cemetery in Temple with Ernie Christie officiating.
Mrs. Wright died Thursday, Oct. 13.
She was born Dec. 9, 1944, to Floyd D. and Edith E. Jones Hargrove in Temple. She went to school in Heidenheimer, then graduated from Rogers High School. She married Everett F. Wright in June of 1962. They moved to Mansfield, and she retired as secretary of the Mansfield School District. She was a member of Mansfield Church of Christ for 30 years, and taught the children’s Bible class. Most recently, she was a member Lake Shore Church of Christ in Waco.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Randy Wright, Roger Wright and Rodney Wright; a brother, Pete Hargrove; a sister, Nadine Lawton; five grandchildren, Aaron, Tanner, Ryan, Clayton and Madison; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Greathouse Cemetery Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco.