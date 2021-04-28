CAMERON — Services for Lucille Katherine Prokisch, 95, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron with the Rev. Wayne Kirk officiating.
Mrs. Prokisch died Sunday, April 25, at a Cameron nursing and rehab facility.
She was born Oct. 7, 1925, in Milam County to Albert and Katherine Dorner. She married Archie Eugene Prokisch on May 12, 1945. She was a homemaker. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Ronnie Prokisch of Cypress and Dean Prokisch of Rosharon; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.