Dr. Theodore Hopens
Dr. Theodore (Ted) Hopens, of Temple, passed away at the age of 86 on February 27, 2023, in Georgetown, Texas. He was born on October 31, 1936, in Warsaw, Poland, the only child of Szymon Hopensztadt and his wife Felicia (née Szuldiner).
Ted served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from City College of New York and a master’s degree in mathematics from The Ohio State University. In 1966, he married Marjorie McGee in Jamestown, New York. He graduated from medical school at the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1968. He worked for over 30 years as a radiologist at the Olin E. Teague VA Medical Center in Temple. He was also an associate professor at the Texas A&M School of Medicine in Temple for a number of years. He greatly valued his interactions with the students and his VA colleagues and was committed to providing high quality patient care throughout his career. He enjoyed his time in Temple, where he was active in the Bell County Medical Society, Emeritus Medicus group, and National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) association.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Marjorie Hopens, of Temple, son, Michael Hopens, of Dallas, and daughter, Jennifer Hopens, of Round Rock.
A memorial service for Ted will be held at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you donate to a charity of your choice.
