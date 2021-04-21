Services for Albert James Fitch, 77, of Temple are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Fitch died Saturday, April 10, in Temple.
Updated: April 22, 2021 @ 12:24 am
