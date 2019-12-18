Dolores Sladecek
Dolores Sladecek passed away at the age of 91 on December 14, 2019.
Dolores was born on December 6, 1928 to Rudolph & Elizabeth Klimitchek Schindler in Ezzell, TX. She attended grade school in Ezzell and high school in Hallettsville. After graduation she moved to Houston. While in Houston she worked for Tennessee Gas Company for 8 years in the engineering department.
On October 27, 1956 in Koerth, TX she married A.C. (Tony) Sladecek. They made their home in Holland, TX where they raised their 5 children. She was a loving and caring mother, wife and friend. She lived her catholic faith and made sure her children were raised in the faith. She also shared and taught her faith with anyone she met. When the catholic children in the community needed a place to meet to hold religious education classes, she welcomed them to their home. In all circumstances she turned to Jesus and trusted in his divine mercy. She had a great devotion for Mary, Jesus’ mother and prayed the rosary daily. If you knew Dolores you knew you were with a saint. She was the best cook and a dedicated homemaker. She collected cookbooks and liked to try new recipes. She and Tony raised a large garden. They canned and preserved what their family needed and many friends and neighbors enjoyed vegetables from their garden as well. She also provided child care for several neighborhood children and worked in the Holland School cafeteria for a number of years. She enjoyed traveling. Some of her favorite places she visited were Wyoming, Colorado and Branson.
She is a member of the KJZT, SPJST Lodge 80 and American Legion Post 526 Auxiliary, Legion of Mary Auxiliary and SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Granger, TX.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Tony. Her parents, two brothers Rudolph Schindler and Leroy Schindler and a sister Dorothy Hauge.
She is survived by her three sisters: Helen Foltyn and husband Theophil, Charlene Eastland and Barbara Schindler all of Houston, and her 5 children: Michael Sladecek and wife Sharlet of Morgans Point Resort, Susan Vecera and husband Daniel of La Grange, Donald Sladecek of Temple, Steven Sladecek of Holland and James Sladecek of Holland. Grandsons: Jared Sladecek, Miles Vecera, Regan Vecera, Corbet Abbott and 1 great granddaughter, Melynnie Sladecek and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are her grandsons Jared Sladecek, Miles Vecera, Regan Vecera, and nephews Jimmie Hauge Darrell Schindler, and Greg Eastland.
Visitation will be held on December 18, 2019 at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel in Salado from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with rosary recited at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on December 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, Granger, TX. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Granger.
Memorials can be made to SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, Scott & White Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home, Salado
Paid Obituary