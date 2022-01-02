Services for Carolina Rodriguez, 88, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Rodriguez died Wednesday, Dec. 29, at her residence. She was born Jan. 22, 1933, to Arcadio and Josephina Narvaez in Corpus Christi. She married Francisco Rodriguez. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Arguelles and Rosario Garcia; two brothers, Humberto Narvaez and Tony Tobias; a sister, Esperanza Mojica; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.