No services are planned for Angela Jo Thompson, 60, of Gatesville.
She died Saturday, Jan. 16 at her residence.
She was born June 8, 1960, in Belton to David and Charlotte (Matthews) Stroud. She attended junior high and graduated from Del Rio High School. After high school she attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos where she earned her bachelor’s degree in commercial arts. On Dec. 26, 1987, she married David Thompson.
Survivors include her parents of Belton; two sisters, Lisa Van Cleave of Louisville, Ky., and Stephanie Harvey of Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple in charge of arrangements.