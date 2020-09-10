Janie “Juanita” Sierra Salinas
Services for Janie “Juanita” Sierra Salinas, 86, of Pendleton, will be 10 am, Saturday, September 12 at Harper-Talasek
Funeral Home Chapel in Temple with John M. Ratliff officiating. Burial will follow in Pendleton Cemetery.
Mrs. Salinas passed away Monday, August 31, at her home in Pendleton.
She was born June 27, 1934 in Victoria, Texas to Francisco Cierra and Erminia Ademe Sierra. She was married to Sisto Salinas, Sr., and was a member of the Christian Tabernacle Church of Belton.
Mrs. Salinas loved cooking for her family and her neighbors and enjoyed an ice cream cone from McDonald’s or Dairy Queen. She enjoyed making quilts during the winter, but her passion was tending to her flowers and she was known as the “lady with all the flowers and roses.”
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Sisto Salinas, Sr., her brothers and sisters, Jose Sierra, Sr., Frank Sierra, Jr., Jessie Sierra, and Josefina Davilla; and a grandson, Freddie Salinas, Jr.
She is survived by four daughters, Rosa Mungia and husband Johnny, Irene Salinas Martinez, Angie Luna, and Lydia Ybarra and husband Jorge; four sons, Sixto Salinas, Jr. and wife Dee Ann, Freddie Salinas and wife Jessica, Steven Salinas, and Tony Salinas, Sr.; a sister, Maggie Sierra; and a brother, Jimmy Sierra.
She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Michelle Henry and husband Doug, Christopher Luna and Tyne Hardwick; Amy Willoughby and husband Steven, John Luna and Natalia Leonardi, Amanda Salinas Hernandez and husband Marcus, Mary Salinas, Adam Salinas, Tony Jimenez, Jr., Stoney Jimenez, Trio Jimenez, and Kate Soto; six great-grandchildren, Victoria Henry, Ryder Willoughby, Eliana Luna, Maricela Luna, Alyssia Salinas and Bethany Salinas, and two great-great-grandchildren, Gracie Jimenez and Kai Alexander Jimenez.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the Amedisys Hospice Nurses, the staff of the Baylor Scott & White Center for Diagnostic Medicine, and all their family and friends for their love, support and care that they showed to Juanita during this time.
Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m.
Friday, September 11 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Temple.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home
in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
