BELTON — Services for Matthew Charles Potts, 33, of Austin will be 10 a.m. Friday at Vista Community Church in Temple with Andy Davis officiating.
Mr. Potts died Thursday, July 7.
He was born Oct. 25, 1988, in Temple to Rob and Brenda Potts. He graduated from Belton High School in 2007. He was a member of the Centex Storm Soccer Club and the First Baptist Church of Belton. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He worked in construction management for many national companies and was employed by Broaddus Construction Company as a project manager.
Survivors include his parents of Belton; a sister, Kristy Potts Demers of Austin; and two brothers, Robert Potts and Michael Potts, both of Belton.
Memorials may be made to the Belton Education Enrichment Foundation, 400 N. Wall St., Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.