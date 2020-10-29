Leonard Dale Dunnam
Mr. Leonard Dale Dunnam, 56 of Temple,TX died on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas.
A graveside service for Mr. Dunnam will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Snyder Cemetery with Reverend Jay Kincaid officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Dale was born on December 12, 1963 in Amarillo, TX to Milton and Elouise (White) Dunnam. He married Lisa Sanderson in Temple, TX.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Dunnam, of Temple, TX; his mother, Elouise Kirkpatrick, of Temple, TX; his father, Milton Dunnam and wife Myrna, of Baytown, TX; two sons, Joshua Dale Dunnam, of Snyder, TX, and Leonard Bryan Dunnam and wife Edna, of Donna, TX; two daughters, Adriane Rhymes and husband George, of Buckholts, TX, and Amanda Blankenship, of Austin, TX; one brother, Frederick Todd Dunnam and wife Wendy, of Victoria, TX; one sister, Judy Friederich and husband Larry, of Cheyenne, WY; and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Bobby Kirkpatrick.
Memorials can be made to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
No visitation is planned.
Online condolences may be posted at www.bellcypertseale.com.
Paid Obituary