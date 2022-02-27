Roger Fao Isaia
Family, friends, and others whose lives Roger touched, are invited to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen on March 1, 2022. The visitation will be from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm. The service will be from 12:30 - 1:30 followed by the burial at the Central Texas Sate Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Service and burial ceremony will be conducted by Chaplain (MAJ) Tupuola, Foulauga.
There will be a gathering on March 2, 2022, to celebrate and remember this wonderful man who was loved by so many.
Roger passed away February 7, 2022, at the age of 52, in Killeen, Texas. He was born on April 14, 1969, in Pago Pago, American Samoa to Sauini Isaia and George Horton.
He attended Lupelele Elementary School in Iliili, American Samoa from 1974 to 1983.
He went to Tafuna High School in Tafuna, American Samoa from 1983 to 1985. He attended Channel Islands High School in Oxnard California from 1985 to 1986 and returned to Tafuna High School to graduate in 1987.
Roger was married to Mary Matyjakowski in Pago Pago, American Samoa on October 10, 1991, and focused on building a family. They were blessed with four children: Ramsey Mautu, Feaomalupe, Marissa Jane, and Juanita Alofaeleliliu.
Roger is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Isaia; his children, Ramsey Mautu, Feaomalupe, Marissa Jane, and Juanita Alofaeleliliu; and his grandchildren, Darius Octavian, Darion Raj and Donovan Demaryus Hampton, Atilla Mautu Isaia - Vega and Zayden Jeremiah Isaia – Jones; his brothers Gary Isaia and Melvin Isaia; his sister, Juanita Siaumau; his closest friend, Corey Alan Thigpen; several nieces nephews, cousins, family members and many who loved him. He is predeceased by his grandmother, Feaomalupe Isaia; his mother, Sauini Kisena; and his brother, Bryant Kisena.
