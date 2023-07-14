ROSEBUD — Services for Mildred Rhoads, 96, of Lott will be 11 a.m. Monday in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Ms. Rhoads died Wednesday, July 12, at a Marlin nursing home.
She was born May 15, 1927, in Rosebud to Lee and Fannie Borden Lambert. She worked as a waitress and as an activity director for several area nursing homes.
Survivors include a son, David Munday of Marlin; a daughter, Janice Buford of Conroe; a brother, Billy Joe Lambert of Travis; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.