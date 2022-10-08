Services for Floyd Alton Honeycutt, 91, of Austin will be 10 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Floyd Alton Honeycutt, 91, of Austin will be 10 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Pendleton Cemetery.
Mr. Honeycutt died Tuesday, Oct. 4.
He was born March 15, 1931, in Bell County.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.