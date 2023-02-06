Robert Kelley Utley III
April 14, 1945 – January 28, 2023
Robert Kelley Utley III barreled into the world on April 14, 1945, in Belton, Texas, where he couldn’t throw a stone without hitting a close family relation. Though the family would soon welcome two younger siblings, his family joked Bobby was ‘the only child of three!’
He was always a man of purpose and wasted no time finding his true love, Ann, at his third birthday party. They were married in 1962 and spent 60 years building a fortress of family, friends, and community. Bob was an athlete. He played basketball and baseball, throwing a rare no-hitter in high school. He ran the 800 in track. His true passion was football.
After an impressive high school career as a center for the Belton Tigers, Bob continued his passion for the game as a four-year starter for The University of Texas at Arlington.
Bobby earned the nickname ‘Big Deal’ as a kid, and found tremendous success in business, real estate, and banking over several decades. He had a prominent reputation as a visionary, strategist, entrepreneur, and mentor. Most recently, he served as chairman of Amicus Investors, LLC. He also served as chairman of Inland American Communities. Previously, he served as CEO of First Southwest Company and Seamans Bank. Bob was an original investor in Hicks and Haas, a key principle in an investment group that purchased First Gibraltar Bank, and a key principle in the privatization of two national television networks in Mexico. Bob shared his passion for entrepreneurship with his sons, Steve and Brian, and guided them to eventually run their own businesses. Together with Steve, he was instrumental in the growth of First Worthing Company’s national presence as a provider of multifamily and student housing. Bob was integral in Brian’s government technology business by co-founding Periscope Holdings.
Service was paramount to Bob throughout life. He was honored by The Mental Health Association of Texas as the Advocate Citizen of the Year. He was recognized as a distinguished alumnus of The University of Texas at Arlington and served on their development board and executive committee. He was a member of The Chancellor’s Council at the University of Texas System and a board member of The University of Texas Longhorn Foundation Advisory Council. Active politically, Bob believed in people, not parties. He was appointed as chairman of the Securities Board of the State of Texas. He was a founder and vice chair of the Texas Governor’s Business Council. He was a founder of The Carter Presidential Library. Bob was a staunch patriot and respected the military making two trips to Iraq to honor our soldiers with local artist, Fred Fuller. He served on the board and vice chair of the Military Child Education Coalition.
Near and dear to his heart were the many close friends he met at home and abroad during his involvement in Young Presidents’ Organization and his leadership as chapter chair.
He is remembered for his devotion to family, faith, and love of THE University of Texas. His grandchildren fondly remember summer RV trips traveling across the country when ‘Papoo’ and ‘Oora’ would load up all seven grandkids and take them on adventures. (It should be noted that the biggest adventures in these excursions were never planned!) Holidays spent at the family ranch, River Farm, in Belton were also highlights and a gathering place for extended family.
All fairytales have a villain, and in our story, Alzheimer’s stole Bob’s golden years. He passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the age of 77.
Bob is preceded in death by his father, Robert Kelley Utley Jr, his mother, Frances Means Utley and his brother, David Means Utley.
He is survived by his faithful wife, Elizabeth Anna Kirkley Utley, his sons Steven Robert Utley (Melissa) and Brian Rex Utley (Beth), grandchildren Jacob Robert Utley (Kate), Luke Wilson Utley, Abbey Elizabeth Utley, Hannah Utley Chirico (John), Emma Kirkley Utley, Meg Helen Utley, and James Kristopher Rex Utley, three great grandchildren: Beckett Chirico, Hayes and Walker Utley, his sister Margaret Ann Wright (Larry), niece Wendy Wright and Uncle Victor R. ‘Buddy’ Means.
Honorary Pallbearers: Bill Barge, Louis Casey, DeLoss Dodds, Jim Gero, Buddy Means, Tom Metz, Robert Nichols, Leonard Riggs, Roger Staubach, Mark Wagner, Jim Woodall, and Larry Wright.
The Utley family want to thank the STC nursing and hospice unit on the 4th Floor at Baylor Scott and White, Temple for their extraordinary care of Bob and the entire family.
Private family graveside services will be held prior to the Celebration of Life Services at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Second Street, Temple, Texas 76501. The family will host a reception at 12 noon following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Bob’s name may be directed to:
The Robert K. Utley III Scholarship Fund at The University of Texas Athletic Foundation (TexasSports.com/Donate)
Hope for the Hungry ( www.hopeforthehungry.org )
