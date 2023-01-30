Services for J.R. “Duke” Dukatnik, 69, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Dukatnik died Thursday, Jan. 26, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 15, 1953, in Temple to Joe John and Geraldine Connell Dukatnik. He attended Temple High School. He lived in Temple all of his life. He was a Baptist. He married Sue Foster on July 21, 1984. He was a truck driver and worked for Downing Transportation. He also was a sign painter.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jamie Darrel Foster.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Joe Dukatnik of Temple; a sister, Donita Easley of Temple; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.