Betty Jane
Bicknell
Betty Jane Bicknell passed away peacefully at her residence in Belton, Texas on the early morning of Friday, February 12, 2021, with family at her side. Her funeral is being held at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, 503 North Main Street, Belton, Texas on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Visitation is at 11 am and the service starting at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to send a memorial donation in Betty’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family would also like to thank Standards Hospice for the compassionate and loving care the nurses, aides, and staff provided for Betty during the last month of her journey on earth.
Betty was born Betty Jane Verner to Robert and Beatrice Verner at home on Puddin Ridge just north of Ozark, Arkansas on July 1, 1941. She was the oldest of eight children. Betty loved growing up on Puddin Ridge. She and her two sisters next to her in age, Billie and JoAnn, enjoyed their childhood days romping in the woods, riding horses, gathering eggs from chickens in the barn and taking a salt shaker from the kitchen to the garden, pulling a tomato off the vine and eating it or going to the watermelon path and doing the same. She always remembered these years fondly.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Bea and Bob Verner, sisters Billie Hill, Polly Elder and Katie Moreland, as well as her brother, Pete Verner. She is survived by her husband, John Bicknell, daughters Vickie Dorman and Deirdre Morris, son, Todd McGee and two step sons, Michael Bicknell and Steven Hendricks, nine grand children and one great granddaughter.
Betty and John were married June 11, 1988 on the banks of Salado Creek at the Inn on the Creek. They took up residence in Temple. A few years later the family moved to Belton for the first time. Then, in 1995, the couple, with their daughter, moved back to Temple; however, in 2010 they moved back to Belton for good. Betty and John were married for 32 1/2 years.
Betty was a natural mother and grandmother. She was loving, kind, and generous, all the traits and more of the nurturing person she was. Holidays and other family functions, such as birthdays, Valentine’s Day, and family picnics were what she enjoyed most. She also enjoyed being with friends, gardening (she loved roses), reading, seeing a good movie, and playing with two cats, Pumpkin and Muffin. Betty enjoyed life to its fullest.
She also loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. John and Betty attend a small interdenominational church in Temple. They really enjoyed their pastor, his wife and their church family. All the church functions were special, and they were eager to attend. She went to be with God where there is no more pain, no more disease and where everyone’s bodies are new again. She will be greatly missed here on earth, but it gives everyone who loves her comfort to know where she is and that we all will meet up with her some day in Heaven.
