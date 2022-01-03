Services for Nathaniel “Bug” Adams Jr., 69, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Greater Zion Church of God in Christ in Temple with Bishop Shelton C. Rhodes officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Adams died Sunday, Dec. 26, at his residence.
He was born June 20, 1952, in Leary, Ga., to Ophelia Miller and Nathaniel Adams Sr. He attended public schools in Calhoun County, Ga., and graduated from HT Singleton High School in Morgan, Ga. He attended Fort Valley State College in Fort Valley, Ga. He was drafted into the Army in October 1971, and was stationed for a time at Fort Hood. He married Annie Bell on May 2, 1979. After leaving the Army, he earned a degree in business and maintenance. He worked for Wilsonart for 27 years before retiring in 2016. He coached Special Olympics. He was a member of Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Patricia Roundtree; a son, Nathaniel “Trey” Adams III of Temple; and a sister, Caldonia “Cal” Adams Walter Carter.
Viewing and visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.