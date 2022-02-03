BELTON — Services for Pamela Kay Robinson Marmon, 74, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. John Roark and the Rev. John West officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. Marmon died Wednesday, Jan. 19, at a San Antonio care center.
She was born June 29, 1947, in Denver to Oma Mae Smith. She was adopted by Frank and Doris Watts Robinson. She married David Marmon on March 1, 1968, in Durham, N.C. She moved to Belton in 1973, moved to Fort Collins, Colo., in 1993, and returned to Belton in 2009. She was a member of Keys Valley Baptist Church in Belton, where she taught Sunday school and was the WMU director for many years. She worked as a hearing aid consultant at Beltone Hearing Aid Service in Temple and Fort Collins prior to working as a school bus driver for the Poudre Valley School system, where she retired in 2009.
She was preceded in death by her husband in July 2020.
Survivors include a daughter, Sherry Millican of San Antonio; two sisters, Vicky Robinson of Belton and Rachel Robinson of Nisswa, Minn.; her stepmother, LuAnn Robinson of North Ridge, Calif.; and two grandchildren.