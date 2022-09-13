ROCKDALE — Services for James Elmer Reese, 52, of Rockdale will be 12:30 p.m. Friday in Gause Cemetery.
ROCKDALE — Services for James Elmer Reese, 52, of Rockdale will be 12:30 p.m. Friday in Gause Cemetery.
Mr. Reese died Monday, Sept. 5, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 1, 1970, in Gause to James Lane and Helen Sue Owen Reese. He graduated from Hearne High School. He married Helen Marie Smith in Cameron on May 18. 1992.
He was preceded in death by an infant in 1997; and by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; three daughters, Helen Valtie Barker, Mary Marie Overcash and Sam Lynn Allen, all of Rockdale; two sons, Randy James Reese and Charlie “Jesse” James Reese, both of Rockdale; and 13 grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.