Services for Trine Loa Farish, 90, of Belton, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
She died Monday, Jan. 16, at a Belton rehabilitation center.
She was born April 20, 1932, to Jessie and Trinidad Loa in Dernall. She married Sesario Cansino Jr. on Sept. 24, 1955, in Marlin. She later married BJ Farish on May 27, 1976.
She was preceded in death by her second husband, BJ Farish.
Survivors include her two sons, Alfred Cansino, and Daniel Cansino; three daughters, Estella Cansino, Elvira Minor, and Gloria Garcia; a sister, Olivia Garcia; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 Monday at the funeral home.