Scott Huei-Shung Chen
Scott Huei-Shung Chen, age 83, of Temple, Texas passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, Texas.
Scott was born in Changhua City, Taiwan on December 1, 1939, the firstborn son of Kuo-Shiun and Bie-Tau Chen. He graduated from the National Taiwan University College of Medicine in 1965. After an internship in National Taiwan University Hospital, he immigrated to the United States with an internship in Richmond, Virginia. From there, he went to Atlanta, Georgia for residency in internal medicine, a cardiology fellowship at the University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio, and another cardiology fellowship at Methodist Hospital in Dallas.
Dr. Scott Chen began working as a cardiologist at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center in Temple, Texas in 1973. After twenty years of dedicated service as a physician, lecturer, educator and mentor in the VA, he moved on to Scott & White Hospital in 1993. He retired as a physician in 2006. He was a member of the American Medical Association, American Heart Association, Texas Medical Association, American College of Cardiology, and the Bell County Medical Society. He served as an associate professor and lecturer at the Texas A&M College of Medicine. He was a member of The First Lutheran Church in Temple, Texas for over forty years.
Dr. Scott Chen is survived by his wife, Pinn-Pinn Chen; his two sons, Spenser Chen, Stanley Chen and his wife Li-Ping Wu; and two grandchildren, Alex and Sophia.
