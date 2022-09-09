Susan Renee Ann Chandler
Susan Renee Ann Chandler
Susan Renee Ann Chandler, age 64 of Temple, passed from this life Sunday, September 4, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Vista Community Church in Temple.
Susan was born on July 7, 1958, to Charles and Retta Chandler in Dallas, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and UT-Arlington Universities. Susan shared her unique talents working for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and the Fort Worth Police Department. She was the Lifestyles Editor of the Temple Daily Telegram, and also worked diligently for the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center. She was an artist with a loving, energetic, witty, and adventurous spirit. Susan loved to try new things and see new places. She enjoyed sailing, photography, writing and language, traveling, camping, ballroom dancing, and horses. She instilled her love of the outdoors and her adventurous spirit in her daughters.
Susan is preceded in death by her father, Charles Chandler.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her mother, Retta Chandler; brother, Ken Chandler; and daughters, Grace Anne Wilhelm, Lauren Paunescu, Marie Wilhelm, and Sarah Ryan.
Memorials may be made to the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
