Services for Rickey Vance, 65, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Vance died Saturday, May 9, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 30, 1955, in Pacoima, Calif., to George and Arillian Vance. He graduated from Pacoima High School in Pacoima in 1974. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married N. Vance. She preceded him in death. He later married Connie Vance on July 21, 2017. He worked for the city of Los Angeles and Trane Commercial Systems in McGregor. He was a member of the Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Brandon Swain of Temple and Ryan Vance of Dallas; a daughter, Quiana Vance of Dallas; his parents of Waco; a brother, Anthony Vance of Austin; and two sisters, Joyce Vance and Gwen Vance, both of Waco.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.