CAMERON — Services for Myrtle May Cantwell, 82, of Thorndale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Davilla Baptist Church in Davilla with the Rev. David Cox and Bill Harris officiating.
Burial will at a later date.
Mrs. Cantwell died Sunday, Feb. 16, at her residence.
She was born May 2, 1937, in Burnett to James and FloraBell Brown Smith. She was a homemaker and had worked as a waitress. She married Bill William Cantwell.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Bill William Cantwell Jr. and Marvin Cantwell; and two daughters, Sharon Gonzales and Elizabeth Ireland.
Survivors include three daughters, Ruby Jo Balusek of Leander, Dorothy Denton of Rockdale and Thelma L. Birch of Davilla; a sister, Ella Fay Morgan of West; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.