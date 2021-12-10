Services for Larry J. Ivery, 74, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple.
Mr. Ivery died Wednesday, Dec. 8, at a Temple hospital.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 11:31 pm
