MCGREGOR — Services for Linda Carol Mosley, 69, of Eddy, will be 2 p.m. today at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Moody.
Mrs. Mosley died Saturday, March 18.
She was born Jan. 26, 1954, to Charlie and Elenora Noel in Waco. She married Wendell Mosley on Aug. 3, 1973, in Waco. She graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor in elementary education. She graduated from Baylor University with a master. She worked as a teacher in Troy ISD and Waco Charter School. She was a member of the Bell County Retired School Employees Association.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Chris Mosley; a sister, Carol Ann Noel-Mattlage; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bell County Retired School Employees Association Scholarship Fund.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. at the church.
Cole Funeral Home of McGregor is in charge of arrangements.