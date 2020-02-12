Services for Calvin Arthur Whatley Jr., 95, of Bruceville-Eddy will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
A reception will follow.
Mr. Whatley died Thursday, Feb. 6.
He was born Oct. 30, 1924, in Dallas to Calvin Arthur and Pearl Riley Whatley. He grew up in Dallas and spent summers in Georgetown. He was a long-time member of Mooreville United Methodist Church.
He served in 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 11th Airborne of the U.S. Army. He participated in the Battle of Luzon in the Philippine Islands. He attained the rank of sergeant, and was a World War II veteran, serving from 1943 to 1946. He married Julia Katherine Byrom in June 1948, in Georgetown. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University, and a master’s in teaching and school administration from East Texas State Teachers College. He taught and served as school principal in Reagan for two years, and then taught sixth grade in Temple 1958-1962. He was principal of Temple High School, 1962-1971, and Scott Elementary School 1971-1986. In 1982, he was named as “Administrator of the Year” by the Texas Classroom Teachers Association. In 1983, the Temple Kiwanis Club named him recipient of the C.L. Neal Educator of the Year Award. He received the Golden Apple Award from the Temple Daily Telegram in 1986. In 2005, Scott Elementary School dedicatated a playground in his name. He was a full-time farmer. In 1978, the Temple Kiwanis Club honored him with a conservation award from the Central Texas Soil and Water Conservation District.
Survivors include his wife.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Calvin Whatley Playground at the Scott Elementary School or to the Blevins Cemetery Association c/o Patsy Duty, treasurer.