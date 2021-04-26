ROSEBUD — Services for Lewis Wendell White, 91, of Temple and formerly of Rosebud will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church in Rosebud with the Rev. Barry Sharp officiating.
Mr. White died Tuesday, April 20, at a Temple nursing facility.
He was born Dec.18, 1929, in Briary to Lewis and Zelma Weaver White. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Martha Zipperlen on May 19, 1957. He owned Rosebud Auto and Tractor Supply. He also was a rancher. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Rosebud.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three sons, Joseph White of Temple, Tim White of Houston and Terry White of Mequon, Wis.; a sister, Louise Kasner of Rosebud; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.