CAMERON — Services for Clyde Ray Cole, 77, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Cole died Thursday, Jan. 13, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 19, 1944, in Lampasas to James Clyde and Zelda Jordan Cole. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for the railroad.
Survivors include a son, James Ray Cole; a daughter, Stephanie Satterfield; a sister, Betty Jo Cole Goff; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.