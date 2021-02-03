ROCKDALE — Services for Mildred “Fern” Bush, 89, of Milano will be private.
Burial will be in Newsom Cemetery in Pontotoc.
Mrs. Bush died Saturday, Jan. 30, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born May 8, 1931, in Llano County to Ray and Thelma Adams. She married Willard Dean Bush on July 2, 1948, in Valley Springs. She worked in the Milano school cafeteria.
She was preceded in death by her husband on April 23, 2000; and a son, Larry “Cocus” Bush on Oct. 1, 1988.
Survivors include a son, Gary Bush of Milano; two daughters, Marcella Lovett of Lubbock and Marlene Pack of Rockdale; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.